Students and staff at Lowton Church of England High School are once again celebrating excellent exam results.

Over 50 per cent of all grades were at least a strong pass (grade 5 or higher) and nearly 20 per cent were at the highest grades.

And behind that sits really strong progress of students. Over 40 per cent of students have made progress in the top 20 per cent of all students in the country.

In addition to the great Year 11 results, the school also does one GCSE a year early in Religious Studies for most students. An amazing 40% got the highest grades (grades to 9) and a sensational 21 got grade 9s – a year early!

A Lowton High student on Cloud 9

These outcomes build on the ongoing success of the school last year, when it achieved “Good” in all areas when it was inspected in March 2023. The school’s reputation continues to be recognised with a full entry into its Year 7 starting in September, with nearly all of them putting the school as first choice.

Kieran Larkin, headteacher at the school since September 2020 said: “These results recognise the hard work, resilience, ambition and determination of our students. Their secondary school years could be remembered for the impact of the pandemic, but instead they leave us today where their memories will be made of their successes. They have shown that if you want to do well you will if you put the work in.

“We wish each of them the very best as they move on to the next chapter in their life.

"I want to pay particular tribute to our amazing staff team who have consistently gone above and beyond so that our students can achieve so well.”