The images from the Wigan Today archives date from the mid-1990s to the end of the noughties.
1. School council members from Lowton, Golborne, Byrchall and Hindley High Schools joined forces with the local MYPs (Members of the Youth Parliament) and Children and Young People's Services
. Photo: submitted
2. The Trinidad and Tobago Dancers working with Lowton Youth and Drama Dance Group at a summertime special at Lowton High School Ashakie Augustine (second left) leads the routine
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. Award-winning Lowton High School mathematics wizard Daniel Bolton
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Leigh MP Andy Burnham at the opening of the newly revamped library at Lowton High with pupils, learning resource centre manager Glenys Daniel and headteacher John Shanahan
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
