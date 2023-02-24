Students representing their schools each presented environmental-themed social action proposals to a panel of judges.

The schools taking part were Outwood Academy Hindley, Atherton High School, Deanery High School, Hawkley Hall High School, Up Holland High School and Leigh Engagement Centre, the students presented a broad variety of ideas to the judges.

The ideas ranged from turning football shirts into reusable bags, recycling football boots into plant pots and a campaign to plant a tree for each season ticket holder at the DW Stadium.

The Wigan schools event was hosted at the DW Stadium

The judging panel comprised Wigan Athletic Chief Executive Mal Brannigan, U21 players Chris Sze and Kieran Lloyd, Trustee Cathy Robinson and Kerrell Boardman from Wigan Council.

After much deliberation, the judges opted to crown Outwood Academy Hindley the champions for their idea to create a meditative zen garden in remembrance of the club's late Head of Community, Tom Flower.

Outwood Academy Hindley will now go on to represent Latics in a later celebration event.

Hosting the event was Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s Steve Bower who said: “Seeing the pupils it was clear that some of them weren’t confident, but for them to be able to get up and present to a room full of people shows how confident they’re becoming.”

Academy Player Chris Sze added: "I think it’s good that all the fans and everyone who’s known Tom can go and pay their respects, and be around the garden and feel like he’s still here.”

