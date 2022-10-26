The four-time Grammy Award-winner stunned and delighted the students of Shevington High School with his filmed message.

The workshops were delivered for the school’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Student Ambassadors courtesy of Wellbeing Through Sport, who also arranged for the pop star to record the surprise post for the school and put a smile on students’ faces.

During these sessions the ambassadors spoke about how to support other people in the school with mental health issues and how to promote good mental health for both staff and students.

Ed Sheeran in his video of support to the students of Shevington High School

The school says it has taken plenty of action to ensure that both pupils and utors have a suitable space for a chance to relax when they may be struggling, including a sensory/wildlife garden and fruit and veg plot.

In the video Ed says: “Hello all the kids in Shevington High School… I’m glad you liked my song My G with Aitch.

"I hope this video makes everyone smile, work hard be good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shevington High School

Lisa Thompson, the headteacher’s PA and office manager at the school, said: “The Ed Sheeran video was a lovely surprise for our ambassadors in the workshops and it ignited the sessions.

"Social media platforms have just gone mad over this video and we hope it can get the message across about what we do at Shevington High School for mental health and wellbeing.”

Furthermore, staff can nominate colleagues as a thank you for the work that they can do and can receive an early finish as a reward for their efforts. A gourmet coffee van is also present at the school every Friday for a treat at the end of each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents are also able to receive help by attending workshops tailored to year 11, which helps to support them during exam times. Students also have access to agencies such as Opherus to offer additional help to the scholars.

The schools Mental health and Wellbeing Ambassadors are going to be key going forward and will be working hard to get the message out to all about mental health and wellbeing. Enabling the student voice in supporting students and staff to understand how they feel.