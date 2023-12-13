MEMORIES: pictures over the decades from the now closed Shevington Community Primary School

This should conjure up quite a few memories: pictures from the Wigan Today archives of Shevington Community – or County as it used to be – Primary on Miles Lane.
It closed its doors for the last time more than six years ago now, but here is a selection of images dating from the 1950s through to the noughties.
1. Pupils at Shevington Community Primary School hand over shoeboxes filled with Christmas presents as part of the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child to volunteer collectors Alan and Beryl Pennington, of Standish Methodist Church
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Leaping off the page at readers are two Little Red Riding Hoods, Amy Dunn and Faith Weaver, who were dressed as their favourite book characters for World Book Day at Shevington County Primary School
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Emily Blan and Leah Winstanley of Y4 Shevington Community Primary School join in a mobile phone recycling scheme.
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Minibeasts at Shevington Community Primary School Reception Class: Leon holds his nose in the presence of Memphis the skunk
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst