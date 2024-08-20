The most recent from our archives are from 21 years ago, the oldest from more than twice as long ago thanks to a collection of school leavers’ photographs taken in 1982.
1. Rose Bridge High School held an attendance awards ceremony with support from local agencies and partner providers. Pictured are Wigan Warriors Gareth Dean (left) and Martin McLoughlin with 100 per cent achievers (front row) from left Craig Newton (most improved attendance prize winner), Claire Robinshaw, Laura Pennington, Barry Smith and Adam Turner
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
2. Rose Bridge High School pupil Kelly Wild, 15, is pictured at a public services careers convention with RAF careers liason officer Flight Lieutenant Gordon Pennington
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. Some of the characters from Rose Bridge High School's production of Hansel and Gretel: The Musical
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
4. Pictured during a Rose Bridge careers convention, at the Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust stand, are pupils Liam Brown, 15, front, Joanne Shawcross, 15, and Mark Hilton, 16, with Karina Grosvenor, RGN, Lee Ann Nesmejanow, RGN RSCN, and Paul Willey, senior radiographer
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
