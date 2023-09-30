News you can trust since 1853
MEMORY LANE: Staff, pupils and events at Astley St Mary's RC High School

For our lastest trawl through the Wigan Today school pictures library we’ve headed east to St Mary’s RC High in Astley.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

The pictures date from 1996 to 2010. We hope they bring back fond memories.

1. St Mary's had been awarded the prestigious Sport England Sportsmark. Pupils Lisa Theckston and Adam Roussak celebrate

2. High School sweethearts Cameron Paice and Natalie Hallahan met at St Marys when they were 12. Romantic Cameron took Natalie back to school to propose marriage to her

3. St Mary's win the Greater Manchester Police rock challenge. Pupils are seen with Chief Constable David Wilmot

4. Left to right: Wigan public health chief Dr Kate Arden, Lucy Hepworth and Hollyoaks' Carley Stenson pictured at St Mary's. Lucy had won a Carley's Looking for a Star competition run in conjunction with an HPV vaccination campaign

