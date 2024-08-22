More celebrations at Keely Hodgkinson's old school as they get their GCSE results
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And it was smiles all round again today (August 22) as the students celebrated “excellent” examination results.
Among the smiling faces there were some students who performed exceptionally well, with the large numbers of high grades they achieved making their hard work worthwhile.
Top performers included Olivia Armstrong, Charlie Mountford, Nathan Beirne, Sally Smith, Nojus Binkulis, Maizy Stocks, Holly Buchanan, Isobel Tipple, Sean Courtney, Mollie Wainhouse, Shannon Healey, Callum Wilson, Sam Hornby, Jack Hogan, Jessica Hogg, Darcey Hurst, Blake Jefferey-Leyland, Micah Johnson, Gracie Leatherbarrow, Poppy Matter, George McGuire, but many others also performed really well.
Headteacher Paul Davies said: “We are proud of the achievements of all our students and it is particularly pleasing to see the happy and excited faces as students realised they have achieved what they need to take the next steps in their education.
"These excellent results have been achieved by hard work on the part of the students, together with their teachers and, of course, the parents who have supported them through a very tough set of exams.
"Well done to you all and the very best of luck for the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.