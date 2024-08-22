More celebrations at Keely Hodgkinson's old school as they get their GCSE results

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley has already enjoyed a golden summer thanks to ex-pupil Keely Hodgkinson’s Olympic success.

And it was smiles all round again today (August 22) as the students celebrated “excellent” examination results.

Among the smiling faces there were some students who performed exceptionally well, with the large numbers of high grades they achieved making their hard work worthwhile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Top performers included Olivia Armstrong, Charlie Mountford, Nathan Beirne, Sally Smith, Nojus Binkulis, Maizy Stocks, Holly Buchanan, Isobel Tipple, Sean Courtney, Mollie Wainhouse, Shannon Healey, Callum Wilson, Sam Hornby, Jack Hogan, Jessica Hogg, Darcey Hurst, Blake Jefferey-Leyland, Micah Johnson, Gracie Leatherbarrow, Poppy Matter, George McGuire, but many others also performed really well.

Fred Longworth High pupils James Hollingswort, Tom Costello, Sean Courtney, Adam Vallaley, Isaac Roberts and Jack Smith with their GCSE resultsFred Longworth High pupils James Hollingswort, Tom Costello, Sean Courtney, Adam Vallaley, Isaac Roberts and Jack Smith with their GCSE results
Fred Longworth High pupils James Hollingswort, Tom Costello, Sean Courtney, Adam Vallaley, Isaac Roberts and Jack Smith with their GCSE results

Headteacher Paul Davies said: “We are proud of the achievements of all our students and it is particularly pleasing to see the happy and excited faces as students realised they have achieved what they need to take the next steps in their education.

"These excellent results have been achieved by hard work on the part of the students, together with their teachers and, of course, the parents who have supported them through a very tough set of exams.

"Well done to you all and the very best of luck for the future.”

Related topics:Keely HodgkinsonSam HornbyCallum Wilson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.