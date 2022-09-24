More changes needed at 'inadequate' Wigan nursery to improve safety for children

Langtree Hall Children’s Nursery in Standish was previously judged to be “good”, but was given the lowest grade possible by Ofsted after an inspection in December.

They said children’s safety was “compromised”, as there were not always enough qualified staff to meet their needs and leaders failed to ensure there was always someone with a paediatric first aid certificate.

Langtree Hall Day Nursery, Standish.

An inspector returned in June and her report, which was recently published, said it continued to be “inadequate”

Inspector Vickie Halliwell wrote: “Children's safety and well-being are not assured. The provider has failed to take effective action to meet some of the actions set at the previous inspection. In addition, further safeguarding and welfare requirements are not met.

"Until very recently, the nursery manager has been deployed to work directly with the children. This has significantly impacted on her ability to effectively evaluate the quality of the provision. She has also been unable to provide the level of training and support needed for some staff, including those who are new to the nursery.”

While qualified staff have been recruited, Ofsted reported they were “not always effectively deployed” to meet children’s needs, especially in the pre-school room.

Professional development for staff was “very limited”, with some not given training needed in child protection, which “places children at risk”.

Staff working with under twos were not supported to undergo training on the care of babies, the inspector said.

The quality of education was “varied” and the value of books was “at times overlooked”.

Ofsted compiled a list of improvements needed, including providing training for staff to identify signs of abuse and neglect, and ensuring there were enough staff working with children aged three and over to deliver the curriculum.

Several strengths of the nursery were highlighted.

Ms Halliwell wrote: “Despite the identified weaknesses, children are happy, settled and enjoy their time at the nursery. The provision for outdoor learning is particularly strong. Older children enjoy some excellent opportunities to explore and learn about the natural world.

"Staff continue to be mindful of the Covid-19 pandemic and work closely with parents to help children who are new to the setting to settle quickly.

"Babies under 12 months of age are warmly welcomed into a particularly caring and nurturing environment. Key staff know them very well and respond quickly to meet their individual needs.”

She found children enjoyed a “varied range of activities”, physical health was promoted well, and children learned to “build positive relationships”.

Several employees now have paediatric first aid certificates and the manager ensures there is always a qualified first aider available.

A nursery spokesman said: “The nursery has shared that report with the parents of the children who attend the day nursery in line with Ofsted procedures.

"However the findings in the report are, with the aid of Lisa Nandy MP for Wigan, the subject of ongoing challenge by the nursery. As such it would be inappropriate at this stage to comment and we will not be doing so until a final outcome is achieved.