More than 80 per cent of schools in Wigan contain asbestos in their buildings, shocking research reveals.

Freedom of Information requests have found that 83.7 per cent of council-maintained schools in the borough still contain materials which have the toxic mineral, although the council says the risks are very low.

Mesothelioma, a terminal cancer caused by asbestos, can be caused by even very low exposures to the toxins.

And it can take decades before a single fibre causes the lung condition.

Council leaders in Greater Manchester have signed a public letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling for action.

However, while the leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux is believed to have not signed the letter, he will be discussing the topic with fellow council leaders.

Wigan campaigner Susan Aspinall, whose father died from asbestos disease, said: "I lost my Dad to asbestos in 2019.

"It just takes one asbestos fibre inhaled to be fatal. It is now time our government did more to get this awful stuff out of our kids' schools."

Wigan Council says that it has been monitoring asbestos within schools since 2003 and, although a high percentage of them still contain asbestos materials, the majority are asbestos floor tiles, which are classed as “non-licenced asbestos material” due to its low risk.

The majority of this flooring is now concealed beneath modern flooring and poses even less of a risk.

There is also no legal requirement to have asbestos materials removed if they are judged to be in a satisfactory condition.

Without a change in legislation, the council say removal of all asbestos materials in school buildings would be impractical and cost prohibitive.

Jonathan Lowe, assistant director for property and assets, said: “In line with the relevant legislation, our specialist in-house asbestos team carry out annual surveys and re-inspections to ensure any asbestos materials in school buildings remain in a satisfactory condition and continue to present no risk to the health and safety of building users, including contractors.

“The team also works closely with our education service and contractors during the planning of school building works and schemes, offering advice and guidance.

“Where any vulnerabilities for possible damage or risk are identified, remedial work can be actioned through licenced asbestos contractors.”