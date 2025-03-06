More than 80 years' worth of photos from Ince St William's Primary
Published 6th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
This marvellous picture album from the Wigan Today library tracks decades of Ince St William’s RC Primary School history from 1930 up to about 10 years ago.
1. 80 years of Ince St William's RC Primary in pictures
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils receive an award from Keep Britain Tidy in 1986
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Leah Cunliffe (right) who had been treated at St James's Hospital in Leeds pictured with a cheque for £500 raised by pupils and parents of St William's. Leah is pictured with sisters Zoe and Vicky
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
4. Infants set to perform their Christmas play in 1985
. Photo: STAFF
