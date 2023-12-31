More children in Wigan hit the recommended amount of exercise last year than before the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But just under half of children in England met the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines of an hour or more of exercise a day, which Sport England said demonstrates the "challenge facing our country".

Figures from the organisation’s annual Active Lives survey found 45 per cent of young people in Wigan were classed as “active” – meeting the recommended amount of activity – in the 2022-23 academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was down from 50 per cent the previous academic year, but above pre-pandemic levels in 2017-18 when 40 per cent of children were active.

Figures from the organisation’s annual Active Lives survey found 45 per cent of children and young people in Wigan were classed as 'active' – meeting the recommended amount of activity – in the 2022-23 academic year.

Of the area's 866 respondents last year, 23 per cent were classed as “fairly active” – meaning they did between 30 minutes to an hour of activity per day – while 33 per cent did less than half an hour of exercise a day.

Across England, 47 per cent of young people were active for an average of 60 minutes a day in the recent academic year. It is roughly the same proportion as the year before, but up from 43 per cent in 2017-18 when the survey began.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said while the figures reveal some positives, they indicate more work must be done to get young people active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The fact that fewer than half are meeting the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines demonstrates the scale of challenge facing our country.

"Too many children and young people are missing out on the benefits of living an active life – to their physical health but also mental well-being and positive social connection with friends and their community."

The figures also show 1.5 million – or 33 per cent of – young people volunteered to support sport and physical activity nationally, though this was down from 38 per cent in 2017-18.

In Wigan, 32 per cent of children volunteered at least twice last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: "This underlines the need for more action – and greater concerted focus across government departments, as well as across the sport and physical activity sector.