MP pays visit to engineering college

West Lancashire’s MP visited an open evening at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Engineering College in Skelmersdale.

Rosie Cooper talked with the Citizenship Team, Internationalism Team and STEM Team, who told her about the school’s overseas partnerships.

She also met headteacher and deputy Alison Knight and Claire Hallwood, plus head girl Lucy McDonough and head boy Matthew Johnson (pictured), who talked enthusiastically about their role as student leaders.

Representatives from the school’s Eco Group also spoke with Ms Cooper about government and council recycling policies and their desire to see recycling rates improve.