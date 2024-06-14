Much ado about numbers: author combines maths and The Bard on Wigan school visit

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
English and maths are core subjects of any British school’s curriculum – but very rarely will they be taught at the same time.

But that's what author Rob Eastaway did when he dropped in at Dean Trust Wigan in Orrell.

He is the author of Much Ado About Numbers which examines links between Shakespeare and maths. In the run-up to its release, Rob offered free school talks for the cost of his train ticket and Dean Trust took up the invitation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rob said: “There are two unavoidable topics at school: Shakespeare and maths. But what happens when the two are combined? What is the maths in Shakespeare, and what was Shakespearean maths?

Author Rob Eastaway visited Year Nine and Year Ten pupils at Dean Trust Wigan, to present ideas in his book Much Ado About Numbers combining Shakespeare and maths, as part of events for National Numeracy Day.Author Rob Eastaway visited Year Nine and Year Ten pupils at Dean Trust Wigan, to present ideas in his book Much Ado About Numbers combining Shakespeare and maths, as part of events for National Numeracy Day.
Author Rob Eastaway visited Year Nine and Year Ten pupils at Dean Trust Wigan, to present ideas in his book Much Ado About Numbers combining Shakespeare and maths, as part of events for National Numeracy Day.

"Find out how Tudors multiplied, how audiences got to the theatre on time and why playing dice games could be extremely hazardous.

"With historical asides about calendars, optics and music thrown in, you might never think about maths or Shakespeare the same way again.”

Related topics:WiganOrrell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.