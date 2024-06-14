Much ado about numbers: author combines maths and The Bard on Wigan school visit
He is the author of Much Ado About Numbers which examines links between Shakespeare and maths. In the run-up to its release, Rob offered free school talks for the cost of his train ticket and Dean Trust took up the invitation.
Rob said: “There are two unavoidable topics at school: Shakespeare and maths. But what happens when the two are combined? What is the maths in Shakespeare, and what was Shakespearean maths?
"Find out how Tudors multiplied, how audiences got to the theatre on time and why playing dice games could be extremely hazardous.
"With historical asides about calendars, optics and music thrown in, you might never think about maths or Shakespeare the same way again.”
