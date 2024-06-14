Watch more of our videos on Shots!

English and maths are core subjects of any British school’s curriculum – but very rarely will they be taught at the same time.

But that's what author Rob Eastaway did when he dropped in at Dean Trust Wigan in Orrell.

He is the author of Much Ado About Numbers which examines links between Shakespeare and maths. In the run-up to its release, Rob offered free school talks for the cost of his train ticket and Dean Trust took up the invitation.

Rob said: “There are two unavoidable topics at school: Shakespeare and maths. But what happens when the two are combined? What is the maths in Shakespeare, and what was Shakespearean maths?

"Find out how Tudors multiplied, how audiences got to the theatre on time and why playing dice games could be extremely hazardous.