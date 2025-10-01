New chapter begins at Byrchall

Welcome to the Autumn Term at Byrchall High School As the new academic year begins and the leaves start to turn, we’re delighted to welcome students, staff, and families back to Byrchall High School.

Autumn always brings a sense of renewal and purpose, and this year is especially exciting as we enter a new chapter in our school’s proud history.

We are thrilled to introduce our new Headteacher, Mr Phil Paul, who is very familiar to the Byrchall family! As our Deputy Headteacher he has already shown a strong track record of educational leadership and a passion for student success. Mr Paul is committed to upholding the Byrchall values while bringing fresh energy and vision to help every student thrive—both in and out of the classroom, “I am excited and honoured to take on the role of Headteacher, building on my strong connection with the school community and working together to ensure every child thrives.”

Another exciting development is the opening of whole campus! Following our brand-new Eco School building opening last year, our state-of-the-art learning environment has now been extended to fully refurbished and designed additional buildings with sustainability and innovation at its heart.

Chair of Ashton in Makerfield Trust, Paul Tushingham and Headteacher Phil Paul

We will be show casing everything Byrchall has to offer at our Open Evening, which takes place on Tuesday 7th October, 6–8.30pm. Prospective students and families are warmly invited to explore our campus, meet our dedicated staff and students, and discover what makes Byrchall such a vibrant and ambitious community.

After a summer of well-deserved success, our whole community of learners have begun with focus and maturity, and we are excited for the year ahead. A special welcome was extended to our new Year 7 cohort who have made a fantastic start, settling in with confidence and enthusiasm—already proving they are more than ready to embrace everything that life at Byrchall will bring.

Looking ahead, there’s a fantastic calendar of events to mark in your diaries. Rehearsals are already in full swing for our school production of Shrek the Musical, promising plenty of fun, flair, and fairy-tale magic this October. Then in December, we’ll come together as a school and local community for the Byrchall Christmas Festival—an unmissable evening of festive performances, stalls, and seasonal cheer.

With new beginnings, ambitious plans, and a strong sense of community spirit, the autumn term at Byrchall High School promises to be one of the most memorable yet.

We look forward to welcoming you through our doors.