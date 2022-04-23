The grand opening of Golborne High’s Centenary Block saw headteacher Alison Gormally welcome Golborne Ex-Miners secretary, Eric Foster BEM to officially launch the premises and unveil a plaque to which both commemorated the day and the memory of the miners who sadly lost their lives on March 18 1979 in the Golborne Mining disaster.

Mr Foster congratulated the school on the wonderful building and thanked Mrs Gormally, staff, students and governors for the invitation to officially open the centenary block.

Golborne High headteacher Alison Gormally and Eric Foster with pupils at the new school block opening

He stated of how proud he was that the school remembers Golborne’s heritage and memory of the 10 men who lost their lives in 1979, how impressive it was to see the school successfully growing and how the school should continue the growth for the sake of the pupils.

Mrs Gormally said she believed Golborne High’s future is rooted so much in Golborne’s legacy and how she wanted pupils to hold the same values of resilience, determination, courage and community that have been historically held by the people of Golborne.

The event took place in the new auditorium, which is the centrepiece of the block with its addition of six brand-new classrooms to accommodate Golborne High’s growth as a beacon of higher education in the area.

An underground explosion claimed the lives of 10 miners 43 years ago at Golborne.

A sneak peak inside the new Golborne High School centenary block

The victims have never been forgotten and every five years since the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, a procession and ceremony are held.