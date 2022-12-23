New teaching block for oversubscribed Wigan school to meet high student demand

This new block at the front of the Lowton Road site will form a new administration in addition to the classrooms and be linked to the current buildings by an overhead canopy.

The single-storey extension will also include solar panels. It comes after a £1.2mi budget release was granted for construction by Wigan Council back in April.

This followed on from a permanent boost in pupil numbers from 180 to 230 starting in Year 7.

Golborne High School's performance in exam league tables has rocketed in recent years and has become increasingly popular

The additional classrooms would allow more space for the recent increase in student numbers, Wigan Council have confirmed. It was said at a cabinet meeting on April 21, 2022 that housing developments in the area as well as the increasing success of the school is the cause for soaring demand for places.

Because the increase in students has already happened, there will be no increase in staff or student numbers as a result of this construction, according to an officer’s report. However, works will see an increase in parking spaces from 57 to 60.

Golborne High School has been described as a high performing school that is consistently oversubscribed. The school was last inspected by Ofsted in December 2019 where it was rated as “Good”.