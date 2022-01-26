New teaching degree courses to be offered in Wigan

Wigan and Leigh College

The part-time BA (Hons) Primary Education with QTS course starts in September and will provide Wigan residents the chance to study a teaching degree within their local community.

It will be delivered at the college’s University Centre by Edge Hill’s leading academics and is said to be ideal for current teaching assistants or others already working in a school setting, who are wishing to progress their careers or people looking to make a career change into primary teaching.

This course has come as a result of a new collaboration between Wigan Council, Wigan, Wrightington and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), Wigan and Leigh College and Edge Hill University with a focus on boosting education, health and economic prospects for Wigan. The aim of the partnership is to improve local opportunities to develop people’s skills and employment in the future.

With the UK facing a national shortage of teaching staff, the college says the delivery of this new degree will result in an increase in local primary teachers in the borough of Wigan.

The course includes practical placement experience and the opportunity to develop an individual teaching philosophy, along with the essential professional skills required for a career in primary teaching.

College principal Anna Dawe said: “We are delighted with this announcement, giving more opportunities for our local residents to study higher education within the town rather than having to go further afield.

“The college has a proud history of providing teacher education and we’re delighted that we can add to that local offer with a provider such as Edge Hill University who have a strong national reputation in teacher training.

“This offers an accessible degree opportunity to local residents who wish to become the teachers of tomorrow.

“For some of our residents having this provision on their doorstep makes a teaching career a reality.

“It also enables students to plan their qualification journey in one place with the benefit of the college and Edge Hill working together to provide the best learning experience.

“Many of our students progress to teaching degrees upon completion of their studies at college, and this gives them the opportunity to stay local and take advantage of all the benefits that brings.”

Associate dean of Edge Hill’s Faculty of Education, Dr Helen O’Keeffe, said: “Edge Hill has been committed to opportunities for all since its beginnings as the very first non-denominational teacher training college for women. Today, we are one of the largest providers of teacher training education in the North West and are at the forefront of developing the next generation of professionals in the sector.

“We are proud to be offering this new degree course in the heart of Wigan, opening up new opportunities for local people and developing new teachers for schools in the area.

“It is also another important milestone in our growing partnership with Wigan and Leigh College.”

To find out more about the course, there is an Open Evening on Monday January 31, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm at Wigan and Leigh College, Parsons Walk, Wigan. Alternatively visit Edge Hill’s website for information and apply for a place today.