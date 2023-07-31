Golborne Highwill have additional space for teaching on a temporary basis after the council granted permission for temporary mobile building.

Due to high demand for pupil spaces, this was deemed necessary for the modular type building which would contain six classrooms, one office and a cleaner storeroom.

Golborne High School in Lowton Road. Credit: Google Maps

The polyester cabin-like building would be 43m in length, 12m deep, 3.5m in height and be Goosewing Grey in colour.

The Lowton Road school achieved "Outstanding” status in March – now more space will be on offer for children taught at the site.

An officer’s report said: “As the building is temporary in nature, and having regard to good design principles, a temporary condition for the siting of the building is considered necessary, restricting the development to a temporary period of three years.

“This will allow the authority to assess the condition and appearance of the building over time. It will also allow the school to take stock of classroom facilities and assess the need for more permanent forms of development to support pupil intake in the future.

“The authority may be able to extend the temporary period beyond the initial three years, but this will be assessed under a further planning application.”

This comes after a new block for more classrooms at the school was given the green light back in December 2022.

What was dubbed as the new administration block links to the rest of the site by an overhead canopy.