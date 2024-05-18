New Wigan exhibition: take a look at What's in Store?

On are items from Wigan borough’s historic collections – including ancient Roman and Egyptian treasures. The exhibition is organised by material and type of collection rather than around a specific theme, with trails and activities for the whole family.
Through the summer months, What’s In Store On Tour will see mini displays touring libraries across the borough – bringing collections to communities and providing opportunities for residents to give feedback. There will also be opportunities for schools and organisations to loan objects linked to their work are also being explored as part of the project.
What’s in Store? has been made possible with funding from Arts Council England through National Lottery Project Grants and Wigan Council.
