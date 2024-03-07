Nicol Mere Care In The Community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicol Mere Primary School, nestled in the heart of our community, is not just a centre for academic learning but also a hub for fostering a sense of responsibility and care among its students. With a vision to instil values of community service and empathy, the school has been undertaking remarkable initiatives that go beyond the confines of its classrooms.

Every week, pupils from Nicol Mere Primary School eagerly take to the streets armed not with textbooks, but with gloves and bin bags. Their mission? To combat litter and beautify their surroundings. From their school grounds to local parks and streets, these young environmental ambassadors leave no stone unturned in their quest for a cleaner, greener community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But their efforts don't stop there. Recognising the importance of intergenerational connections, students from Nicol Mere Primary School pay regular visits to the local care home. Here, they engage in heart-warming interactions with the residents, sharing stories, playing games, and even indulging in creative crafts. These visits not only brighten the days of the elderly but also impart invaluable life lessons to the pupils, fostering empathy and understanding.

Nicol Mere pupils meet residents at the local care home

Moreover, the school's commitment to community outreach extends to the youngest members of society. Pupils eagerly visit a local nursery, where they become playmates and companions to the toddlers. Through laughter, games, and shared experiences, these interactions not only bring joy to both the children and the students but also sow the seeds of friendship and camaraderie.

Mrs Swift, Headteacher at Nicol Mere Primary School, expresses immense pride in the pupils' endeavours and said: "At Nicol Mere, we believe that education goes beyond textbooks and exams. Our pupils are learning the importance of giving back to their community, of showing kindness and empathy to all, regardless of age or background. These experiences will shape them into compassionate and responsible citizens of the future."