The areas in the North West with the most and least school absence fines for term-time holidays

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:04 BST

One part of the region stood out as having some of the highest rates of families fined 😬

The North West saw enormous variation in how many families were fined for taking term-time holidays by council area, in a record-breaking year for parents.

New government figures released last month showed that the total number of fines issued for unauthorised absences shot up by 22% during the last school year (2023/24), with 91% of them being for family holidays when children were supposed to be at school. The reason behind unauthorised absence fines only started being recorded in 2016/17, and this year’s number of fines issued for term-time holidays was three times higher than when records began - meaning that it has hit a record level.

Last year, the Government increased the amount parents could fined for unauthorised absences from £60 to £80 in a bid to curb this behaviour, for young people’s own good. However, the change took effect in mid-August, meaning that parents fined during the last school year would have been charged the previous rate.

We’ve taken a look at each of the local authorities responsible for schools across the North West, from the Greater Manchester region, to Lancashire, to Cheshire, to Merseyside, to see which area’s parents received the most fines for letting their children skip school for often cheaper holidays. To do this, we compared how many fines the council had issued with how many students aged 5-16 were on local rolls.

Under the new rules local authorities now have to consider fining parents who take their children out of school for a term-time holiday, but it’s worth noting that this was not always the case. The Warrington Borough Council previously did not fine parents for unauthorised holidays - and has been excluded from the data - while some other councils issued exceptionally low numbers.

Here’s how they did, from best (the lowest rate), to worst (the highest):

Cumberland only issued 37 unauthorised absence fines for family holidays in the 2023/24 school year. That is the equivalent of just 0.1% of its more than 33 thousand enrolled pupils.

1. Cumberland

Cumberland only issued 37 unauthorised absence fines for family holidays in the 2023/24 school year. That is the equivalent of just 0.1% of its more than 33 thousand enrolled pupils. | Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Westmorland and Furness issued just 73 family holiday fines in the 2023/24 school year. This is the equivalent of 0.3% of its nearly 26 thousand pupils.

2. Westmorland and Furness

Westmorland and Furness issued just 73 family holiday fines in the 2023/24 school year. This is the equivalent of 0.3% of its nearly 26 thousand pupils. | Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Wigan issued 541 family holiday fines in the 2023/24 school year. This is the equivalent of 1.2% of its 44 thousand enrolled pupils.

3. Wigan

Wigan issued 541 family holiday fines in the 2023/24 school year. This is the equivalent of 1.2% of its 44 thousand enrolled pupils. | Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
St Helens issued 350 family holiday fines in the 2023/24 school year. This is the equivalent of 1.5% of its 24 thousand enrolled pupils.

4. St Helens

St Helens issued 350 family holiday fines in the 2023/24 school year. This is the equivalent of 1.5% of its 24 thousand enrolled pupils. | Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:North WestSchoolsParentsLancashireGreater ManchesterHolidaysBoost
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice