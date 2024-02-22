News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Nostalgia: pictures of past pupils and staff from Sacred Heart RC Primary, Leigh

This little collection of library pictures features several visits from Wigan Today photographers in the first decade and a half of the century to Leigh Sacred Heart Primary on Windermere Road.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 07:55 GMT

Enjoy!

.

1. Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Windermere Road, Leigh

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Sacred Heart School invited children to design make and name a new sandwich that would go on sale at Waterfields Bakery in the town. Richard Waterfield chose this Italian Slice as the winner and is pictured with its creators: Michael Newman, Thomas Fletcher, Matthew Merwin and Ryan McLaughlin

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
.

3. Dannielle Monaghan, left, of Leigh Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, is pictured with her winning design in the Leigh Centre School Travel Plan Scheme Design a 20 Sign Competition and fellow pupils Adam Hall, Jodie Baczynski and Jack Lavery

. Photo: NF

Photo Sales
.

4. Sacred Heart pupils recreate the Victorian Workhouse

. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaLeighWigan