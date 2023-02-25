4 . The Jigsaw Club Ltd at Marus Bridge primary school- Good

Published in January 2023, the Ofsted report for The Jigsaw Club Ltd at Marus Bridge Primary states: Children thrive and thoroughly enjoy their experiences at this club. They are happy, safe and adopt a friendly attitude towards each other. These social relationships help children to settle in quickly and work together effectively. Children of all ages play together, build positive relationships and actively widen their friendship groups. They cooperate well when provided with individual tasks, and the older children enjoy adopting a mentor role when helping the younger children.

Photo: Michelle Adamson