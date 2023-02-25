A number of educational institutions across Wigan borough have already received an Ofsted inspection this year.
The educational body reviews the practices of childcare settings approximately every four years.
While the majority of them are rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’, some of them aren’t doing quite as well.
These are all of the local schools, nurseries and colleges which have received Ofsted ratings in 2023 so far.
1. Appley Bridge All Saints CE Primary- Good
Published in January 2023, the Ofsted report for Appley Bridge All Saints CE Primary states: "Pupils, parents and carers described the school as being at ‘the heart of the community’. Pupils enjoy coming to school. Pupils understand the importance of attending school regularly andmost pupils rarely miss a day. The school is a happy place for pupils to learn."
Photo: submit
2. Atherton High School- Requires Improvement (Monitoring Visit)
Published in February 2023, the Ofsted report for Atherton High states: "Atherton High School continues to require improvement. Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to become good. The school should take further action to ensure that teachers have the information, knowledge and skills that they need to support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) effectively in lessons."
Photo: submit
3. Bedford Hall Methodist Primary School, Leigh- Good
Published in January 2023, the Ofsted report for Bedford Hall Methodist Primary states: Pupils arrive at school happy and looking forward to the day ahead. Leaders have
high expectations of all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils strive to meet these expectations. Most pupils, including
children in the early years, achieve well across a range of subjects."
Photo: submit
4. The Jigsaw Club Ltd at Marus Bridge primary school- Good
Published in January 2023, the Ofsted report for The Jigsaw Club Ltd at Marus Bridge Primary states: Children thrive and thoroughly enjoy their experiences at this club. They are happy, safe and adopt a friendly attitude towards each other. These social relationships help children to settle in quickly and work together effectively. Children of all ages
play together, build positive relationships and actively widen their friendship groups. They cooperate well when provided with individual tasks, and the older children enjoy adopting a mentor role when helping the younger children.
Photo: Michelle Adamson