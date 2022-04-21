Ofsted found “ambitious and well-ordered curriculums in reading and mathematics” had been introduced at Britannia Bridge Primary School, in Lower Ince, and staff recognised the importance of finding out what pupils already knew.

The inspectors also reported that pupils felt “safe and well cared for”, they enjoyed helping others and bullying did not take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britannia Bridge Primary School, Ince

Leaders knew the importance of reading, with staff in the early years helping children to listen for sounds and pupils starting to learn how to read in the reception class.

Staff were found to be trained well to identify pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities and put “effective” support in place for them.

Lead inspector Jackie Stillings wrote: “Pupils play a big part in making Britannia Bridge the welcoming school that it is. They try hard to live out the school’s motto ‘for each and everyone’. No one is left out. Pupils are happy in school. They are proud to belong to their school family.”

Ofsted found more work needed to be done to the new curriculums, as some teachers did not know enough about what to deliver and when, and some subject leaders did not provide enough guidance on delivering curriculums.