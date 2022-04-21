Ofsted found “ambitious and well-ordered curriculums in reading and mathematics” had been introduced at Britannia Bridge Primary School, in Lower Ince, and staff recognised the importance of finding out what pupils already knew.
The inspectors also reported that pupils felt “safe and well cared for”, they enjoyed helping others and bullying did not take place.
Leaders knew the importance of reading, with staff in the early years helping children to listen for sounds and pupils starting to learn how to read in the reception class.
Staff were found to be trained well to identify pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities and put “effective” support in place for them.
Lead inspector Jackie Stillings wrote: “Pupils play a big part in making Britannia Bridge the welcoming school that it is. They try hard to live out the school’s motto ‘for each and everyone’. No one is left out. Pupils are happy in school. They are proud to belong to their school family.”
Ofsted found more work needed to be done to the new curriculums, as some teachers did not know enough about what to deliver and when, and some subject leaders did not provide enough guidance on delivering curriculums.
The school was judged to have retained its “good” rating, which was given after full inspections in 2017 and 2013, but Ofsted said a full inspection would be needed in future as the school “might not be as high if a full inspection were carried out now”.