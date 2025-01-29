Ofsted praise for Outwood Academy Hindley in its first inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outwood Academy Hindley has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted in its first inspection since joining Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT).

The Mornington Road-based school, formerly Hindley High School, was graded ‘Inadequate’ in 2020 due to factors including quality of education and leadership and management. The school, which joined the Outwood Family of schools in January 2022, was subject to a two-day inspection in December.

The report opens with praise for the positive relations between students and staff, stating ‘Pupils are welcomed by smiling staff as they cross the purple line at the school’s entrance each morning. These friendly greetings ensure that pupils’ first experience of school each day is a positive one. The strong relationships between staff and pupils exemplify the school’s culture of care.’

Other highlights of the report include:

The school focuses on celebrating pupils’ successes. This helps pupils to flourish.

The school ensures that vulnerable pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), have the support that they need to learn successfully.

Pupils learn the importance of being polite and well mannered. Respectful interactions with staff are the norm.

Lessons are calm, purposeful environments where learning is rarely disrupted.

With support from the trust, leaders have rapidly and successfully improved the quality of education that the school provides. This has been driven by a strong emphasis on staff development.

Staff share a strong commitment to raising pupils’ aspirations and providing an education that enables pupils to succeed

The school is tenacious in its work to understand any causes of absence and to remove any barriers to pupils attending well. This work is proving effective.

Jude Norman, Principal at Outwood Academy Hindley, said: “I find it difficult to fully express the pride I feel at our school being recognised as a setting where children receive a 'Good' education. The Ofsted report captures a sense of our school with its caring ethos and the commitment all staff have to transforming the lives of our students.

“The inspection focused on the quality of our students' overall experience of school and with ‘Good’ in all areas, it recognises how we focus on success to help students to flourish, we are committed to raising their aspirations and that our school is a welcoming and safe place where students wish to be.

"I consider it a privilege to lead Outwood Academy Hindley and am proud of a report which highlights the hard work of our staff, the good conduct of our students and the support of our wider community.”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal at OGAT, added: “I am so proud of the transformation that has taken place at Outwood Academy Hindley. It is a wonderful school where young people belong to something special. The school's transformation from ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Good’ in all areas demonstrates what can be achieved when children, families and staff work together to transform the educational experience in a community.

“Exceptional opportunities are provided to our young people both in and out of the classroom to ensure they become great citizens. The community of Hindley should rightly be proud of its young people. The Ofsted report is a beautiful read.”