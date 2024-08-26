Ofsted: the ratings given to 29 high schools in and around Wigan by education inspectors

We have taken a look at the Ofsted ratings given to secondary schools across the borough.
Inspectors consider a range of factors before handing out their ratings, which go from the highest mark of “outstanding”, to “good”, “requires improvement” and the lowest score of “inadequate”.
Ofsted ratings for high schools around Wigan borough Photo: Submitted
Atherton High School was judged to be "good" after its inspection in January 2024 Photo: Submitted
Bedford High School in Leigh was rated "good" after an inspection in October 2023 Photo: National World
Cambian Tyldesley School was rated "good" after an inspection in November 2021 Photo: Google Street View
