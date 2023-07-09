News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

One in six Wigan pupils attends a top-rated state school

One in six Wigan children attended top-rated state schools in 2021-22, new figures show.
By Adam Care
Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The figures come as the Association of School and College Leaders criticised the Ofsted system, warning schools deemed to be failing are destined to lose out on much-needed funds.

Department for Education data shows 16.69 per cent of the 45,450 children in Wigan attended schools rated “outstanding” by Ofsted in 2021-22.

Read More
a gallery of Wigan Today archive pictures featuring a wide variety of parties ov...
Department for Education data shows 16.69 per cent of the 45,450 children in Wigan attended schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2021-22.Department for Education data shows 16.69 per cent of the 45,450 children in Wigan attended schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2021-22.
Department for Education data shows 16.69 per cent of the 45,450 children in Wigan attended schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2021-22.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were 1,165 pupils (2.56 per cent) in Wigan attending schools rated “inadequate”, Ofsted's lowest score.

When a school is judged to be inadequate it is placed in a “category of concern”, and will be required to become a sponsored academy, with another local school trust.

A further 71.83 per cent of children attended good schools, while 8.91 per cent were at schools deemed to require improvement.

Ofsted inspectors visit every primary and secondary school about every four years for an inspection, and will give it one of four possible ratings – outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across England, 18 per cent of pupils attended outstanding schools in the 2021-22 academic year, the most recent year data is available for.

Meanwhile, 69 per cent were at good schools, 10 per cent at ones that require improvement, and two per cent at inadequate schools. One per cent of children attended schools that had not yet been rated by Ofsted.

Some schools may have been inspected by Ofsted or re-evaluated since this data was collected.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the current Ofsted system led to the "ridiculous" situation where property prices are affected by a school's result, making it harder for poorer families to live near the best schools.

Mr Barton said: “We all want great schools for our children. The question is how we achieve that objective and the problem with the current system is that Ofsted ratings are simply counter-productive.

"Once you are deemed ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ it’s the devil’s own job to escape that category because it’s harder to recruit staff and your pupil roll – and hence funding – falls."

"The system has to change so that inspection outcomes are more nuanced, supportive and genuinely aid improvement where it is needed," he added.

A Department for Education spokesperson said the Government has invested £14bn to help local authorities create 1.2 million new school places since 2010.

They said: “Parents rightly want to know how their child’s school is doing and I fully support our approach to providing a clear one-word rating to inform their decisions.

"Ofsted has been central to our success in driving up school standards, with 88 per cent of our schools now rated good or outstanding - up from 68 per cent when this Government came into office.”

Related topics:OfstedWiganParentsGovernmentEngland