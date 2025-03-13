Opportunity for those looking for a career in the Digital Industries

The UK tech sector is facing a critical skills shortage, posing challenges for industries reliant on digital expertise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the IT Skills Gap Report 2023 by Forbes Advisor, an overwhelming 93% of UK businesses acknowledge the existence of an IT skills gap, so there’s never been a better time to train for a career in the Digital sector, and West Lancashire College can help!

After recent funding from the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF) and government T Level funding, the college has invested in improving various teaching spaces including their hi-tech Digital suites. Digital classrooms now boast state-of-the-art computer equipment which includes Stone Magma High Performance Workstations (Assu B660M-A) with a number of bespoke aspects for each individual computer including fully modular quiet PSU and Windows 11 Home Advanced, plus, Intel I7 processors, 3080 graphics cards and dual screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lancashire College offer three exciting Digital courses including the highly sought after T Level in Digital Production, Design & Development, which includes a 45-day industry placement. The college’s highly experienced Lecturers have all worked in various role within the Digital industry and will guide you to master the language of binary, data, and code so that you can work anywhere in the world.

If you would like to find out more about applying for a Digital course, please contact the college directly on 01695 52300, email the team at [email protected] or visit westlancs.ac.uk