Orrell Holgate Academy: Class Act picture profile

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th May 2025, 04:55 BST
At Orrell Holgate Academy, our school motto is Learning for Life. Pupils flourish at our school because our curriculum fires their imaginations. This makes them curious learners and during their time at Holgate, we want to equip all of our children with knowledge, skills and positive attitudes so that they can take their place confidently in the ever-changing world and society around them.

We encourage our children to become respectful, resilient, reflective, resourceful, risk takers who are capable of establishing and maintaining positive relationships with others.

Holgate pupils achieve highly during their time at school and their progress over their seven years here is typically significantly above other children nationally. These brilliant outcomes are the result of being happy, included, and interested and of a curriculum that promotes values, adaptable skills and knowledge.

If you work in a school or nursery, run a club or group and would like to feature in the Wigan Observer, contact: [email protected]

CLASS ACT - Pupils have fun learning at school at Orrell Holgate Academy.

1. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - Pupils have fun learning at school at Orrell Holgate Academy. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
CLASS ACT - Orrell Holgate Academy.

2. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - Orrell Holgate Academy. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
CLASS ACT - Pupils have fun learning at school at Orrell Holgate Academy.

3. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - Pupils have fun learning at school at Orrell Holgate Academy. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
CLASS ACT - Orrell Holgate Academy.

4. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - Orrell Holgate Academy. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice