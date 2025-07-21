Outdoor fun at Platt Bridge Community School: Class Act pictures

Platt Bridge Community School is committed to providing a broad, well-balanced and relevant education that is enriched with visits, visitors and extended services. The Wigan school is a modern, inclusive, non-denominational community school for children aged two to 11 years old.

Headteacher Mr Wallace said: “We are committed to ensuring that every child entrusted to our care achieves their full potential in a safe and nurturing environment.

"At school, we strive to create an inspiring environment which enables everyone – children, staff and families - to flourish and achieve their aspirations.

"This is encapsulated in our school motto of Promotes Belief Creates Success’. At Platt Bridge Community School, our overarching aim is for every child to be socially, emotionally and academically prepared for their next stage in education and life.

"We expect the highest standards from our children in all aspects of school-life including attendance, attitude, behaviour and achievement.”

Headteacher Mr Wallace with pupils at Platt Bridge Community School, Wigan.

Celebrating the Wigan Council - Silver accreditation Emotionally Friendly School.

Reception children enjoy learning while playing outdoors.

Children can visit the ‘book vending machine’ as a reward for their efforts in reading.

