Outstanding Progress for St Benedict's

This week we received a letter congratulating our school on the very high level of progress our children demonstrated in their Key Stage 2 assessments last year. Our progress scores were that impressive, we are amongst the top 5% of primary schools in the country.

Here at St Benedict’s we are a team - pupils, staff, parents and everyone else in our school community. Anyone who works here or whose child attends our school, knows how we try and bring everyone together and enjoy school life to its full potential.

This letter was just a little reminder that with great work, great things can be achieved. We work extremely hard to ensure our pupils are as equipped as they can be for high school and for future life. With this, it means that our pupils are taught to be dedicated, thorough, resilient and to always reach their full potential no matter what barriers may be in their way.