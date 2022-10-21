Oversubscribed schools: These are the 10 Wigan secondary schools that are the hardest to get into
Hundreds of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Wigan, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
In the North West, 15% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 12,808 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.
How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Wigan secondary schools are the hardest to get into.