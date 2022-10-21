Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the North West, 15% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 12,808 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Wigan secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. Atherton High School Atherton High School saw 96 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 86 of these were offered places. This means 10 did not get a place. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Hawkley Hall High School Hawkley Hall High School saw 252 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 226 of these were offered places. This means 26 did not get a place. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. St Peter's Catholic High School St Peter's Catholic High School saw 221 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 194 of these were offered places. This means 27 did not get a place. Photo: St Peter's Catholic High School Photo Sales

4. Standish Community High School Standish Community High School saw 287 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 253 of these were offered places. This means 34 did not get a place. Photo: Google Photo Sales