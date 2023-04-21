News you can trust since 1853
Patriotic display on outer walls of Wigan borough school in time for St George's Day

Spectacular artwork has appeared outside a Wigan borough school in time for St George's Day and the coronation of King Charles.

By Alan Weston
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The mural, designed and commissioned with Scott at Snow Graffiti, sits proudly on the outer walls of St George's CE Primary School in Derby Street, Atherton.

Executive headteacher Lisa Boardman said: "It is an honour to pay tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth and King Charles and is proudly on display for our pupils and families as they enter the school grounds for the coming years."

The mural on the outer walls of St George's CE Primary School in AthertonThe mural on the outer walls of St George's CE Primary School in Atherton
