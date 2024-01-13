Performance tables reveal which Wigan borough primary schools are best for reading, writing and maths
and live on Freeview channel 276
Assessment tests were cancelled in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years due to the disruption caused by lockdowns.
Schools are assessed by how much progress pupils at each school made in reading, writing and maths between the end of key stage 1 and the end of key stage 2.
The primary schools in Wigan borough which achieved a clean sweep in the highest score of being "well above average" in all three categories were: Gilded Hollins, Nicol Mere, Wood Fold Primary School, St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, and St John's CofE Primary School.
Only four schools received a rating of 90 per cent or over for the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: they were Gilded Hollins, Nicol Mere, Orrell Holgate Academy and Orrell Newfold.
The Wigan local authority average is 64 per cent, slightly higher than the England average of 60 per cent.
Guidance released by the Department for Education to accompany the league tables said people should be cautious about making comparisons between schools based on attainment figures alone.
It said: “National assessments examinations are useful indicators of pupils’ outcomes, but they only represent a sample of what pupils have learned.”
The government also said the ongoing impacts of the Covid pandemic affected individual schools and pupils differently.
School performance data should be considered alongside a range of other information about the school, which could include looking at school websites, reading Ofsted reports, and speaking to the school directly. Conclusions should not be drawn on a single piece of data alone.
The schools are ranked by the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.
Gilded Hollins Community School, St Helens Road, Leigh (97%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Nicol Mere School, Roman Road, Wigan (97%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Orrell Holgate Academy, Moor Road, Wigan (91%)
Type: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
Orrell Newfold Community Primary School, St James Road, Wigan (90%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Our Lady's RC Primary School, Holly Road, Wigan (88%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Woodfield Primary School, Wigan Lane, Wigan (87%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Golborne Community Primary School, Talbot Street (86%)
Type: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
Holy Family Catholic Primary School, New Springs, Wigan (86%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Wood Fold Primary School, Green Lane, Wigan (85%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
St James' Catholic Primary School, Orrell (84%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, Hindley (81%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Marie's Catholic Primary School Standish (81%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Standish St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary Academy (80%)
Type: Academy
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School, Standishgate, Wigan (77%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Marus Bridge Primary School, Kelvin Grove, Wigan (75%)
Type: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
St John's CofE Primary School, Church Street, Wigan (75%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Aspull Church Primary School, Bolton Road, Wigan (74%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Ince CofE Primary School, Charles Street, Wigan (74%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Hindley Junior and Infant School, Argyle Street, Wigan (73%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School (73%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Aidan's Catholic Primary School, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan (73%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
St Catharine's CofE Primary School, Scholefield Lane, Wigan (73%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Gabriel's Catholic Primary School, Queensway, Leigh (73%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Hardybutts, Wigan (73%)
Type: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Holy Family Catholic Academy, Wigan Street, Wigan (72%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Not available
Winstanley Community Primary School, Tan House Drive, Wigan (72%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Leigh St John's CofE Primary, Kirkhall Lane (70%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Leigh (70%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Mab's Cross Primary School, Standishgate, Wigan (69%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Orrell Lamberhead Green Academy, Kershaw Street, Wigan (69%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Church Lane, Wigan (69%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Newton Westpark Primary School, Tennyson Avenue, Leigh (68%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Twelve Apostles Catholic Primary School, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh (67%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Millbrook Primary School, Elmfield, Wigan (66%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Bryn St Peter's CofE Primary School, Downall Green Road (65%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
R L Hughes Primary School, Mayfield Street, Wigan (64%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
All Saints Catholic Primary School, Golborne, Wigan (63%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Beech Hill Community Primary School, Netherby Road, Wigan (63%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Thomas CofE Primary School, Hodnet Drive, Wigan (63%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Leigh CofE Primary School, Henrietta Street, Leigh (62%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
Bedford Hall Methodist Primary School, Breaston Avenue, Leigh (61%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Hindley (61%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
St Wilfrids Catholic Primary School, Golborne Road, Wigan (61%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Jude's Catholic Primary School Wigan (60%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Mark's CofE Primary School, Alexandra Street, Wigan (60%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement
Castle Hill St Philip's CofE Primary School, Hereford Road, Wigan (59%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Parklee Community School, Wardour Street, Wigan (59%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School Wigan (59%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Thomas' CofE Primary School, Leigh (59%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Canon Sharples Church of England Primary School and Nursery, Whelley, Wigan (58%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
St Mary's CofE Primary School, Wright Street, Wigan (58%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Council Avenue, Wigan (58%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Britannia Bridge Primary School, Winifred Street, Wigan (57%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Christ Church CofE Primary School, Pennington (57%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St John's Church of England Primary School, Abram (57%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
Highfield St Matthew's Church of England Primary School, Billinge Road, Wigan (55%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
Shevington Vale Primary School, Runshaw Avenue, Wigan (55%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Platt Bridge Community School, Rivington Avenue, Wigan (54%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Bickershaw CofE Primary School, Bickershaw Lane, Wigan (52%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Hindley Green (50%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Standish Lower Ground St Anne's CofE Primary School (50%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Wigan Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School (50%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Leigh St Mary's CofE Primary School (47%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
St James' Church of England Primary School, Tyrer Avenue, Wigan (47%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
Leigh St Peter's CofE Primary School (46%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Hindley All Saints CofE Primary School (45%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Hindley Green Community Primary School (43%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
St John's Church of England Primary School, Hindley Green (43%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
St David Haigh and Aspull CofE Primary School (42%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Good
St William's Catholic Primary School (40%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Wigan St Andrew's CofE Junior and Infant School, Mort Street (40%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good
Westfield Community School, Montrose Avenue, Wigan (39%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
St Paul's Church of England Primary School, Warrington Road, Wigan (34%)
Type of school: Academy
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School Leigh (33%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement
Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Wigan (29%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement
Leigh Central Primary School (27%)
Type of school: Maintained
Ofsted rating: Good