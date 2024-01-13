Primary school league tables have been published by the government for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Assessment tests were cancelled in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years due to the disruption caused by lockdowns.

Schools are assessed by how much progress pupils at each school made in reading, writing and maths between the end of key stage 1 and the end of key stage 2.

The primary schools in Wigan borough which achieved a clean sweep in the highest score of being "well above average" in all three categories were: Gilded Hollins, Nicol Mere, Wood Fold Primary School, St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, and St John's CofE Primary School.

Reading, writing and arithmetic remain core to our education system

Only four schools received a rating of 90 per cent or over for the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: they were Gilded Hollins, Nicol Mere, Orrell Holgate Academy and Orrell Newfold.

The Wigan local authority average is 64 per cent, slightly higher than the England average of 60 per cent.

Guidance released by the Department for Education to accompany the league tables said people should be cautious about making comparisons between schools based on attainment figures alone.

It said: “National assessments examinations are useful indicators of pupils’ outcomes, but they only represent a sample of what pupils have learned.”

The government also said the ongoing impacts of the Covid pandemic affected individual schools and pupils differently.

School performance data should be considered alongside a range of other information about the school, which could include looking at school websites, reading Ofsted reports, and speaking to the school directly. Conclusions should not be drawn on a single piece of data alone.

The schools are ranked by the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Gilded Hollins Community School, St Helens Road, Leigh (97%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Nicol Mere School, Roman Road, Wigan (97%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Orrell Holgate Academy, Moor Road, Wigan (91%)

Type: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

Orrell Newfold Community Primary School, St James Road, Wigan (90%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Our Lady's RC Primary School, Holly Road, Wigan (88%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Woodfield Primary School, Wigan Lane, Wigan (87%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Golborne Community Primary School, Talbot Street (86%)

Type: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, New Springs, Wigan (86%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Wood Fold Primary School, Green Lane, Wigan (85%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

St James' Catholic Primary School, Orrell (84%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, Hindley (81%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Marie's Catholic Primary School Standish (81%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Standish St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary Academy (80%)

Type: Academy

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School, Standishgate, Wigan (77%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Marus Bridge Primary School, Kelvin Grove, Wigan (75%)

Type: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

St John's CofE Primary School, Church Street, Wigan (75%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Aspull Church Primary School, Bolton Road, Wigan (74%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Ince CofE Primary School, Charles Street, Wigan (74%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Hindley Junior and Infant School, Argyle Street, Wigan (73%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School (73%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Aidan's Catholic Primary School, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan (73%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

St Catharine's CofE Primary School, Scholefield Lane, Wigan (73%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Gabriel's Catholic Primary School, Queensway, Leigh (73%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Hardybutts, Wigan (73%)

Type: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Holy Family Catholic Academy, Wigan Street, Wigan (72%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Not available

Winstanley Community Primary School, Tan House Drive, Wigan (72%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Leigh St John's CofE Primary, Kirkhall Lane (70%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Leigh (70%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Mab's Cross Primary School, Standishgate, Wigan (69%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Orrell Lamberhead Green Academy, Kershaw Street, Wigan (69%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Church Lane, Wigan (69%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Newton Westpark Primary School, Tennyson Avenue, Leigh (68%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Twelve Apostles Catholic Primary School, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh (67%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Millbrook Primary School, Elmfield, Wigan (66%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Bryn St Peter's CofE Primary School, Downall Green Road (65%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

R L Hughes Primary School, Mayfield Street, Wigan (64%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

All Saints Catholic Primary School, Golborne, Wigan (63%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Beech Hill Community Primary School, Netherby Road, Wigan (63%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Thomas CofE Primary School, Hodnet Drive, Wigan (63%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Leigh CofE Primary School, Henrietta Street, Leigh (62%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

Bedford Hall Methodist Primary School, Breaston Avenue, Leigh (61%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Hindley (61%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

St Wilfrids Catholic Primary School, Golborne Road, Wigan (61%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Jude's Catholic Primary School Wigan (60%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Mark's CofE Primary School, Alexandra Street, Wigan (60%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement

Castle Hill St Philip's CofE Primary School, Hereford Road, Wigan (59%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Parklee Community School, Wardour Street, Wigan (59%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School Wigan (59%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Thomas' CofE Primary School, Leigh (59%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Canon Sharples Church of England Primary School and Nursery, Whelley, Wigan (58%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

St Mary's CofE Primary School, Wright Street, Wigan (58%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Council Avenue, Wigan (58%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Britannia Bridge Primary School, Winifred Street, Wigan (57%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Christ Church CofE Primary School, Pennington (57%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St John's Church of England Primary School, Abram (57%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

Highfield St Matthew's Church of England Primary School, Billinge Road, Wigan (55%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

Shevington Vale Primary School, Runshaw Avenue, Wigan (55%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Platt Bridge Community School, Rivington Avenue, Wigan (54%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Bickershaw CofE Primary School, Bickershaw Lane, Wigan (52%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Hindley Green (50%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Standish Lower Ground St Anne's CofE Primary School (50%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Wigan Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School (50%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Leigh St Mary's CofE Primary School (47%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

St James' Church of England Primary School, Tyrer Avenue, Wigan (47%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

Leigh St Peter's CofE Primary School (46%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Hindley All Saints CofE Primary School (45%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Hindley Green Community Primary School (43%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

St John's Church of England Primary School, Hindley Green (43%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

St David Haigh and Aspull CofE Primary School (42%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Good

St William's Catholic Primary School (40%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Wigan St Andrew's CofE Junior and Infant School, Mort Street (40%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Good

Westfield Community School, Montrose Avenue, Wigan (39%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

St Paul's Church of England Primary School, Warrington Road, Wigan (34%)

Type of school: Academy

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School Leigh (33%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement

Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Wigan (29%)

Type of school: Maintained

Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement

Leigh Central Primary School (27%)

Type of school: Maintained