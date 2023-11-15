PICTURE GALLERY: pupils, staff and events at Golborne All Saints RC Primary School (1977-2020)

Memories should come flooding back with this gallery of pictures from All Saints RC Primary in Golborne, taken over more than 40 years,
Pupils are, for the most part, the stars of the show.
1. Staff and pupils at All Saints RC Primary School, Golborne, dressed up as their favourite Harry Potter character as part of World Book Day
. Photo: Paul Heyes
2. Golborne All Saints church walks 1977
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. The Queen's Golden Jubilee and the football World Cup came together in May 2002 and pupils at All Saints, Golborne, celebrated both
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Headteacher Wendy Hughes with Year Six pupils, from left, Erin,11, Lily,11, Jack,11, Mrs Hughes, Seresa, ten, Erin,11, and Lottee, 11, held an assembly about climate change and arranged a non-uniform day and raffle to raise funds for charity after watching the news about the Australian bush fires, at All Saints, Golborne
. Photo: MA