Picture gallery: Wigan primary school choir spreads Christmas cheer at nursing home

Pupils from a Wigan primary school performed Christmas songs to staff and service users at a local nursing home.

By Holly Pritchard
4 minutes ago

Primary school children from St Catharine's School Choir, in Scholes, performed and spread some festive joy at the Central Day Centre, in Wigan. The pupils, staff and residents enjoyed a lovely day of singing, clapping and having a good chat with those in attendance afterwards.

1. -

Pupils from the St Catharine's School Choir spread Christmas cheer as they perform Christmas songs to staff and service users at Central Day Centre, Wigan.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. -

Pupils from the St Catharine's School Choir and service users at Central Day Centre, Wigan.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. -

Pupils from the St Catharine's School Choir.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. -

Service users at Central Day Centre, Wigan.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

