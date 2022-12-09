Picture gallery: Wigan primary school choir spreads Christmas cheer at nursing home
Pupils from a Wigan primary school performed Christmas songs to staff and service users at a local nursing home.
By Holly Pritchard
4 minutes ago
Primary school children from St Catharine's School Choir, in Scholes, performed and spread some festive joy at the Central Day Centre, in Wigan. The pupils, staff and residents enjoyed a lovely day of singing, clapping and having a good chat with those in attendance afterwards.
