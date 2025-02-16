Picture memories for ex-pupils of Oakfield School, Hindley

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Some happy memories should bubble up thanks to this collection of pictures from the Wigan Today library featuring pupils, staff and events at Oakfield High School and College, Hindley, between 2006 and 2015.

They include several from the high school dinner of 2009 at the JJB Stadium.

1. Pictures from Oakfield School, Hindley, between 2006 and 2015

. Photo: STAFF

2. The school had received International Status and Artsmark Gold awards. Headteacher Cath Taylor and arts teacher Warren Hayes are pictured with pupils Craig Sheridan, Lewis Dunn, and Becky Heaton

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. The cleaning team at Oakfield High School in Hindley landed a gold award for their hard work maintaining the school premises in Long Lane.The staff are pictured with representatives from Children and Young Peoples Services and the company ISS Facility Services

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Pupils had opened their own shop. The enterprising youngsters are pictured left to right: Adam Renshaw, David Stacey, and Matthew Turnbull, serving their teacher Liza Hardman with greeting cards

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

