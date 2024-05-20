Picture memories from Sacred Heart Primary, Hindsford, Atherton

By Charles Graham
Published 20th May 2024, 15:45 BST
The continuing tour of borough schools through the Wigan Today picture archives today stops at Sacred Heart RC Primary at Hindsford, Atherton.

Find below a collection of photographs taken of pupils, staff and events between the mid-1990s and mid-noughties. Enjoy!

1. Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Lodge Lane, Hindsford, Atherton

2. Pupils had been learning about challenging homophobia and promoting tolerance of diversity, and are pictured with a display they created with a suggested design, part of a competition run by Wigan Council for Wigan's first ever Pride event in the summer of 2016. Pupils are pictured with, back row from left, youth workers Scott Williams and Elaine Davies, headteacher Carrie Morrow and Coun Jo Platt.

3. Sacred Heart were 2000 netball champs

4. Pupils with a variety of sporting trophies they had won

