Picture memories: pupils, staff and events at Lowton St Luke's Primary over the years

A colourful collection of pictures taken by Wigan Today photographers from the late 1990s onwards at St Luke’s CE Primary, Lowton, make up this latest school retro gallery.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

We hope it brings back plenty of happy memories.

1. Lowton St Luke's CE Primary School

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils bury a time capsule with their letters and school items in the new extension to the school on Church Lane, Lowton. Joint headteachers Steve Hardaker and Christine Groves pictured with Amy Baines, Phoebe Coveny, Charlotte Williams, Ben Hindley, Elizabeth Roberts, Eve Heald and Mollie Holt

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Members of the Eco Warriors Gardening Club

. Photo: MA

4. The whole school in 2017

. Photo: MA

