Picture special: pupils are helping to make Marsh Green green again
Pupils in Year Five of Marsh Green Primary have been litter-picking as part of their outdoor learning topic Belonging to a Community. Led by teacher Mr Beardsworth, pupils have been paying more attention to the environment and how litter can affect wildlife, plants and trees in around their school.
By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago
Pupils wanted to make a difference to their community, organising rubbish collections in and out of school, working towards making Marsh Green green again!
Page 1 of 3