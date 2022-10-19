News you can trust since 1853
Picture special: Wigan school celebrates Rugby League World Cup

A Wigan school has celebrated the Rugby League World Cup 2022 with a two-day festival. Pupils from Nicol Mere School, Ashton-in-Makerfield, have been learning the Haka and rugby skills, playing in a tournament of tag rugby and learning wheelchair rugby skills as they enjoy the competition proper which sees several matches hosted in Wigan and Leigh.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

The Rugby League World Cup will climax with the final on Saturday November 19.

The whole school, staff and pupils took part in the two day event at their school.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Pupils learn the Haka

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

