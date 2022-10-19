Picture special: Wigan school celebrates Rugby League World Cup
A Wigan school has celebrated the Rugby League World Cup 2022 with a two-day festival. Pupils from Nicol Mere School, Ashton-in-Makerfield, have been learning the Haka and rugby skills, playing in a tournament of tag rugby and learning wheelchair rugby skills as they enjoy the competition proper which sees several matches hosted in Wigan and Leigh.
By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago
The Rugby League World Cup will climax with the final on Saturday November 19.
