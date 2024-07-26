Right at the beginning of the formal learning process too, nurseries are holding ceremonies as their little ones complete their stays and look forward to a new chapter at primary school.
Here is a lovely collection of pictures of local tots on their special graduation days.
1. Ince St William's Nursery
St Williams RC Nursery, IncePhoto: Bernadette Urbani
2. Standish Under-5s
Standish Under 5sPhoto: Bernadette Urbani
3. St Teresa's Nursery Group, Up Holland
St Teresa's Nursery, UphollandPhoto: Bernadette Urbani
4. Care Love Learn at St Oswald's, Ashton-in-Makerfield
Care Love Learn at St Oswald's, Ashton-in-MakerfieldPhoto: Bernadette Urbani
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.