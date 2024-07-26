Picture special: Wigan tots graduating from their nurseries

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
It’s not just university 20-somethings who leave their educational institutions with a mortar board and scroll these days.

Right at the beginning of the formal learning process too, nurseries are holding ceremonies as their little ones complete their stays and look forward to a new chapter at primary school.

Here is a lovely collection of pictures of local tots on their special graduation days.

St Williams RC Nursery, Ince

1. Ince St William's Nursery

St Williams RC Nursery, IncePhoto: Bernadette Urbani

Standish Under 5s

2. Standish Under-5s

Standish Under 5sPhoto: Bernadette Urbani

St Teresa's Nursery, Upholland

3. St Teresa's Nursery Group, Up Holland

St Teresa's Nursery, UphollandPhoto: Bernadette Urbani

Care Love Learn at St Oswald's, Ashton-in-Makerfield

4. Care Love Learn at St Oswald's, Ashton-in-Makerfield

Care Love Learn at St Oswald's, Ashton-in-MakerfieldPhoto: Bernadette Urbani

