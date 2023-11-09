News you can trust since 1853
Pictures from St Oswald's RC Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield from 1976-2013

This gallery of pictures covers several decades of events at Ashton St Oswald’s Primary School.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

Staff, pupils and visitors all figure.

1. Peter Pan and Snow White were joined by the Mad Hatterat St Oswald's in celebration of World Book Day. Pictured are, left to right: Connor, Andrew and Grace

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

2. Ashton St Oswald's Primary School soccer champs in 1979

. Photo: STAFF

3. Pupils from St Oswald's at The Drumcroon Art Gallery in Wigan to view a Universal Themes exhibition. Michael Andrewsand Lee Makin are pictured with a mask made from rubbish by David Kemp

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

4. St Oswald's school annual concert in the 1980s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

