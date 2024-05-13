Pictures from the past: pupils from Mossy Lea Primary School, Wrightington

By Charles Graham
Published 13th May 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a lovely collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive of children and staff from Wrightington’s Mossy Lea Primary School covering four decades.

They include a number taken by our photographer for a picture feature in 1978.

1. Mossy Lea Primary School, Wrightington

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils joining in the fun during the summer Olympic Games

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. James Rowan and Katie Johnson and fellow pupils in Edwardian dress

. Photo: Kevin McGuinness

4. Ann Larkin with her three grandchildren at Mossy Lea Primary School, Wrightington, fellow pupils and teacher Caroline Lamb with the cross stitch tapestry she had made and the mosaic, incorporating designs by the children, celebrating the school's centenary

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

