Pictures from the past: St Richard's RC Primary School, Atherton

The ongoing tour of Wigan schools via our picture archive now takes us to Atherton St Richard’s RC Primary School.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

These images covering a period of around two decades should conjure up a few memories.

1. St Richard's RC Primary School, Atherton

2. Pupils, from left, Szymon Bester, five, Eloise Birch, six, teacher Liz McGhee, Mitchell Breeze, 10 and Ben Hudson, 10, enjoy the new reflective garden at St Richard's

3. Pupil Caitlin Potts, seven, apprecitaes the new reflective garden

4. Class teacher Miss Lord and Charley, six, right, join pupils from year one and year two from St George's School and from St Richard's School, Atherton, in a sensory winter wonderland, where pupils from both schools were blindfolded, guided around the garden and asked to describe what they found, as part of a writing project, held at St George's School, Atherton.

