Pie-loving graphic design student gives famous Wigan bakery a new look

Nathan Jones of Platt Bridge is a 21-year-old student in his final year at the University of Central Lancashire and produced new livery for a famous local name as part of his studies.

Designing posters, packaging and a new logo saw him give a new look to Galloways Bakers but also ensured that he paid homage to its rich history in the borough.

The business was established in 1971 by Ronald and Patricia Galloway who originally traded as The Pie Shop at 215 Ormskirk Road, Newtown.

UCLan graphic design student Nathan Jones with his Galloways Bakers re-brand project.

It specialised in producing “the finest pies made with quality ingredients”, and by the late 1970s the name was changed to Galloway’s Family Bakers after acquiring four shops in areas including Aspull, Standish and Wallgate.

The firm later became a limited company in 1989 and would move to Loch Street, Pemberton to cope with the production demands.

Nathan said he recognises the quality on offer at Galloways and referred to them as “Wigan’s finest bakery,” taking inspiration for his final year graphic design project at UCLan where he redesigned the popular brand to celebrate its 50 years of trading.

Nathan's designs were dreamt up for Galloways' 50th anniversary

He added: “ I was keen to focus on a local business for this project and really felt like I could come up with a new look for Galloways that communicates its brand values, history and quality of the products.

“The colour of the text is inspired by the golden crust of a meat and potato pie and I’ve made sure to include a pie image in every design so customers would know immediately what the product is.”

Nathan’s work has since been viewed by the wider public and has been receiving praise ever since.

Eric Skrivens, the bakery manager at Galloways, said: “I was very impressed with Nathan’s designs and think they’re very professional.

"If we ever decide to rebrand the business then we would be interested in learning more about Nathan’s ideas.”