Police deliver road safety talks to Wigan pupils
Wigan police have been teaching primary school children about the importance of road safety.
PCSO’s from Ashton and Bryn have been delivering Road Safety inputs to year six pupils in all the primary schools in the area.
They were joined by Martin Brower Haulage Company who spoke to the children about the blind spots on HGV vehicles.
Pupils were also given a demonstration of the technology available to drivers to improve safety on the roads.