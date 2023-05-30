Police officers bombarded with questions on visits to Wigan schools
Neighbourhood officers took to the classroom as they explained police work to Wigan youngsters.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Even reception year pupils – who asked the most questions, apparently – took part in the sessions at primary schools in Pemberton.
They got to don items of police uniform while officers explained the different kinds of work they tackle during a working week.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West on social media: “This was community engagement at its best.
"The reception children really did ask a million questions!”