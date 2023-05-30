News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Police officers bombarded with questions on visits to Wigan schools

Neighbourhood officers took to the classroom as they explained police work to Wigan youngsters.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Even reception year pupils – who asked the most questions, apparently – took part in the sessions at primary schools in Pemberton.

Read More
Picture gallery from Wigan's Music In Mind Fest 2023
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They got to don items of police uniform while officers explained the different kinds of work they tackle during a working week.

Pemberton youngsters keeping a visiting police officer busyPemberton youngsters keeping a visiting police officer busy
Pemberton youngsters keeping a visiting police officer busy
Most Popular

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West on social media: “This was community engagement at its best.

"The reception children really did ask a million questions!”