Posthumous award for 'exceptional' assistant principal who made a difference at Wigan school

Julie Bramhall had worked at St John’s CE Primary School in Abram for 16 years before she died in February last year due to health complications after contracting coronavirus.

But her memory lives on, with a peace garden opened at the school earlier this year as a permanent tribute to her.

Now, Mrs Bramhall’s career and the impact she made on her pupils has been recognised, as Wigan’s National Education Union (NEU) named her as the winner of the 2022 award for Outstanding Contribution to Local Education.

The award was presented to Mrs Bramhall’s husband Carl and daughters Kammalah and Tegan.

The nomination said: “Mrs Bramhall’s life was all about school and the difference she made to us all as a teacher, colleague and dear friend is immeasurable.

"Mrs Bramhall was an exceptional teacher who gave so much to make a difference to all who were fortunate enough to be in her life and especially the children in her care.

"Mrs Bramhall’s daughters Kammalah and Tegan shared with me that she would often refer to ‘her children’ when she was at home and that she really meant all the children at school and not necessarily just them, her own daughters.

"She dedicated many, many, many hours to making a difference to the children of St John’s.

"She started out as a volunteer and then eventually became a teacher before stepping into leadership as assistant principal.

"Julie had an unwavering passion for learning and was inspirational in her love for music.

"She had an infectious enthusiasm for reading which she would share with anyone who would listen.

"She had her own special library of books and it fills us with joy that this library lives on in school for children to enjoy and immerse themselves in a good book for the many years to come.”

Mrs Bramhall also shared her love of reading online, gathering more than 2,000 followers on Twitter, and enjoyed crocheting and making wedding invitations in her own time.